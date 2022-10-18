ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman Partner Joshua Zuckerberg, who is co-chair of the firm's Labor + Employment Group, spoke with HR Dive about the U.S. Supreme Court's case Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., et al., v. Michael J. Hewitt, which focuses on the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

In “SCOTUS ponders: Should a worker making $200K annually be overtime-exempt?,” Josh joins other legal experts in reviewing the case for HR Dive, and he comments on the significance of the Court choosing to hear the matter:

“What is noteworthy here is that the Supreme Court decided to hear the case at all,” Joshua Zuckerberg, partner at Pryor Cashman LLP, said in an email to HR Dive. “Considering the willingness that this Supreme Court has shown to imposing a critical lens on administrative action and regulations, and curbing the regulatory state in general, it is quite possible that this Court will take a dim view of the DOL's salary basis test and may issue a ruling that the regulations are inconsistent with the FLSA, and/or are otherwise invalid.”

Oral argument for Helix took place on October 12, 2022.

