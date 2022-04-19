Yet, many employers utilize performance improvement plans incorrectly. Therefore, in this in-depth episode of Employment Law After Hours, we explore the best practices for performance improvement plans, as well as providing the supervisor/manager conversation demonstrations, and an ultimate demonstration of providing a performance improvement plan to an employee.

Do you know what goes in a performance improvement plan?

How do you manage a difficult employee?

When do you use a performance improvement plan?

How do you write a performance improvement plan?

How do you improve employee performance?

How do you correct an employee's violation of work rules and requirements?

How do you punish an employee?

How do you reprimand an employee?

How do you draft a performance improvement plan?

How do you give a performance improvement plan?

self

Answers to these issues and many others are covered in this week's episode of Employment Law After Hours, covering the issues keeping HR professionals and employers up at night. For more information, please contact Bryan Meek at bmeek@bmdllc.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.