The biggest HR concerns parallel challenges from previous years: improving culture, enhancing performance, and filling talent needs.

However, our 2021 responses indicate HR is focusing on newly- uncovered facets of these challenges as they keep employees safe, connected, and satisfied; ensure their organizations stay compliant; and navigate hiring in a difficult market. Download the guide from BambooHR to find out how the industry is weathering the changes and unpredictability of the past year.

