United States:
The HR Journey Through 2021: A Retrospective
14 February 2022
Ford & Harrison LLP
The biggest HR concerns parallel challenges from previous years:
improving culture, enhancing performance, and filling talent
needs.
However, our 2021 responses indicate HR is focusing on newly-
uncovered facets of these challenges as they keep employees safe,
connected, and satisfied; ensure their organizations stay
compliant; and navigate hiring in a difficult market. Download the guide from BambooHR to find
out how the industry is weathering the changes and unpredictability
of the past year.
