United States:
Women In The C-Suite
10 May 2021
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
During the fifth episode of Dimensions of Diversity,
the firm's CDIO, Lloyd Freeman sits down with Kathy Gaddes,
Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for
AmerisourceBergen. Gaddes assumed her current role in October 2018
after serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources
Officer since 2016. She has been with AmerisourceBergen since
2011.
Freeman and Gaddes discuss the challenges women face in climbing
the corporate ladder in the law field, one traditionally dominated
by men. They also discuss the risks women take in their jobs
compared to men, and what Gaddes has done in her career to advance,
with advice for those trying to follow her path.
You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places:
on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.
