During the fifth episode of Dimensions of Diversity, the firm's CDIO, Lloyd Freeman sits down with Kathy Gaddes, Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for AmerisourceBergen. Gaddes assumed her current role in October 2018 after serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer since 2016. She has been with AmerisourceBergen since 2011.

Freeman and Gaddes discuss the challenges women face in climbing the corporate ladder in the law field, one traditionally dominated by men. They also discuss the risks women take in their jobs compared to men, and what Gaddes has done in her career to advance, with advice for those trying to follow her path.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

