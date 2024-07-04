On June 27, 2024, the California Senate unanimously approved SB 1524's so-called "restaurant exception" from SB 478's Honest Pricing Law. See, Junk Fee Law: Exception for California restaurants moves forward.

The Senate bill passed today was identical to the Assembly version passed on June 25, 2024. It was enrolled and presented to the Governor at 3:00 pm on June 27, 2024

If signed, as expected, the carve-out of restaurant surcharges from SB 478's ban on California junk fees will become law immediately. The fast-track processing of the restaurant exemption will save the industry from the July 1, 2024, effective date for SB 478's ban on drip pricing for most other businesses.

This exception enables restaurants, bars, and other food service businesses to continue adding mandatory fees to restaurant bills, without including them in the price of the food or beverage shown on a menu, advertisement or other display, as long as the mandatory charge is clearly and conspicuously displayed somewhere.

