Wawa recently became new recipients of liquor licenses in Pennsylvania, including one right over the northern Delaware border.

The company made headlines in August, declaring that Wawa intended to gain a prospective 10 new liquor licenses to its convenience stores including those in Delaware County and Philadelphia. The company proved successful in their Delaware County bid, securing a license directly over the border in Chester, which the company may now use at any Delaware County location.



Pennsylvania's Liquor Control Board holds auctions for expired liquor licenses, and Wawa made their intention to gain a portion of these licenses clear. Wawa secured these licenses in October with a $300,000 bid for a liquor license in Delaware County, after a delinquent Chester license holder lost their license, and a $170,000 bid in Bucks County. Wawa will have 6 months to decide what to do with these licenses and register them with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.