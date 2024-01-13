See how JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® can help you.

Click here for the latest articles on Hospitality Dispute Resolution.

Meet Mark S. Adams, Hotel Dispute Lawyer –

Hospitality Litigation, Arbitration & Dispute Resolution

Mark S. Adams is an experienced trial lawyer, partner, and senior member of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group®. In his more than 14 years with the Firm, Mark has created an international reputation as a Hotel Dispute Lawyer, handling litigation, arbitration, and alternate dispute resolution in hundreds of matters affecting hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other hospitality properties.

We caught up with Mark for some candid insights about him and his practice.

Q: Mark, you have had an amazing litigation career. What is the secret of your success?

A: I rarely lose, and that's because I have a fantastic support team, unrivaled in talent. We also believe in and practice the Global Hospitality Group® mantra of "aggressive and passionate advocacy."

Q: That is a good summary, particularly with your track record. But what is the philosophy or approach that leads to such success?

A: I customize my strategy and approach with each client in each situation. First, I need to understand my client, their goals, and other concerns. Then we initiate an iterative process where the client and I explore all relevant facts affecting the matter, what laws and contracts may govern, the aggressiveness of the parties, and various options for proceeding. Numerous factors affect our choices, including timing for resolution, funding available to the paying party to accomplish a resolution and creative non-monetary solutions. There is no successful cookie-cutter approach.

Q: Controlling litigation costs is important for clients. If a client cannot avoid litigation, what do you do to work with the client to control the costs of pursuing or defending a claim?

A: The cost of litigation is important to all our clients, whether it is a relatively minor matter or a "bet the company" case. The cost-benefit analysis may vary depending upon the circumstances.

Here is how I advise clients to control litigation costs:

Implement efficient case management strategies, such as utilizing step-by-step approvals, document organization protocols, electronic discovery, and effectively matching tasks with billing rates and experience

Communicate openly and regularly with legal counsel

Regularly assess the cost-benefit ratio of continuing litigation versus settlement

Q: You are a big advocate for litigation prevention or dispute avoidance, where possible. Isn't that unusual for a litigation lawyer? What are the keys to finding a business solution for clients?

A: I believe the best litigation lawyers listen carefully to their clients and always strive to provide advice in the client's best interests. Litigation can be expensive and damage relationships. The non-litigation alternatives always need to be evaluated.

Some of the approaches I find effective in avoiding dispute escalation include the following:

Address concerns promptly

Devote the time and money on the front end of a transaction to negotiate clear contractual provisions

Understand the contractual and common law obligations before engaging in a relationship

Maintain regular and open communications with the other contracting party

Monitor, review, and, if necessary, modify existing executory contracts

Regularly review and modify form contracts for engagements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.