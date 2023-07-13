Pryor Cashman Partner Todd Soloway, co-chair of the Litigation Group and chair of the Hotel + Hospitality Group and Real Estate Litigation Practice, has been named among the "Top 10 Most Influential Leisure and Hospitality Lawyers Across the USA" by Business Today.

The list, which includes "the most prominent Leisure & Hospitality lawyers in the United States who are known for their impressive professional capabilities," spotlights attorneys whose "skilled legal representation plays an integral role in navigating complex transactions and disputes."

Business Today says:

Todd Soloway from Pryor Cashman LLP is lauded for his skillful management of disputes arising from franchise and hotel management agreements, among other complex mandates. His commercial acumen and understanding of business intricacies commend him as an excellent attorney in the industry.

