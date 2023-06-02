In the third installment of the Staying Power series, we explore automation as a key factor in reducing uncertainty and creating value in the hotel industry.

While domestic travel is near pre-COVID levels, international travel levels are inconsistent. China's pandemic lockdown is preventing many travelers with discretionary spending capability from leaving the country. Meanwhile, the lucrative group business segment is nowhere near where it was two years ago.

The bottom line is, the current state of travel is a mixed bag. This mixed bag of circumstances demonstrate how far hotel companies must go to make up for the gap and account for the uncertainty ahead. They must find new approaches to operating their business, and this is where embracing automation comes into play.

Read Part 3 in the series - Combat Uncertainty and Drive Value with Automation

Originally published November 3, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.