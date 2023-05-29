Pryor Cashman's renowned Real Estate Litigation Group is representing hotel owners across New York State and key service providers in multiple cases involving suburban counties that are attempting to bar migrant asylum seekers from staying in local hotels while their immigration status is being decided.

Palisades Estates EOM, LLC et al v. County of Rockland, New York, et al., was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by Pryor Cashman on behalf of Crossroads Hotel, the Hudson Conference Center, and others.

Partner Todd E. Soloway, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, said the firm's clients "are being wrongfully interfered with and harassed by the counties, each of which is engaged in an unconstitutional and discriminatory Not-In-My-Backyard campaign to bar migrants."

The case is receiving media attention, with NBC's local News 4 broadcasting a story, "Hotel Owners File Federal Lawsuit Against Counties Over Migrant Transfers in New York," and both Law360 and the New York Law Journal publishing articles about the lawsuit. The articles quote from the complaint filed in the federal court:

Catering to xenophobic and political interests, Defendants took swift action to reprimand Plaintiffs for agreeing to arrange rooms at hotels for the Asylum Refugees...In an effort to punish Plaintiffs and to intimidate others similarly inclined, Defendants have exceeded their power and authority and have targeted and retaliated against Plaintiffs for helping people in need.

The Pryor Cashman team includes Partners Todd E. Soloway, Perry M. Amsellem, and Todd B. Marcus, and Associates Itai Y. Raz, Lawrence P. Keating, and Jacob B. Orgel.

Read more about the lawsuit using the links below (subscription may be required).