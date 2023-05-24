See how JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® can help you.

JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® hosted the 30th edition of Meet the Money® national hotel conference on May 1-3, 2023. Alongside investment boot camps and insightful discussion panels, the conference featured several exciting special presentations interpreting the latest data and industry sector highlights. In Part 4 of this blog series, we highlight the special presentations given by Mike Cahill and Paul Single.

Mike Cahill, CEO and Founder of Hospitality Real Estate Advisors (HREC) presented the Lodging Industry Investment Counsel (LIIC) Top Ten on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Top Ten reveals the challenges and investment trends identified through an annual survey of LIIC members. The survey covers topics such as the impact of inflation, investment performance, and the future of hotel development.

As part of the survey, members were asked to identify the best markets for investment. Many chose cities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado and Massachusetts.

LIIC also surveyed investors about the future of debt, which some hoped would get better in the next year.

You can download the full presentation here.

Paul Single, Senior Economist and Managing Director of City National Rochdale, gave the final presentation of the conference. He shared a summary of CNR's economic outlook and the key factors which might drive change within the hotel industry. His presentation included an examination of the elements which have historically indicated a looming recession such as GDP and unemployment.

Single gave a comprehensive look at the U.S. labor market, including unemployment rates, job openings, and job cut announcements.

Single also discussed federal debt over the last forty years, putting it in context with historical events which necessitated large amounts of debt.

You can download the full presentation here.

