JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® recently hosted the 30th edition of Meet the Money® national hotel conference. Alongside investment boot camps and insightful discussion panels, the conference featured several exciting special presentations interpreting the latest data and industry sector highlights. In Part 3 of this blog series, we highlight the special presentations given by Warren G. Feldman and Alan X. Reay.

Warren G. Feldman, CEO of Nehmer, began the second day of special presentations with a preview of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC)'s CapEx study on the total capital costs of owning hotels. Feldman is an ISHC member who worked on the fourth revision of the ISHC study, which analyzed hotel industry revenue from the year 2000 to the present day, and compared proportions of capital spending and repairs & maintenance for each.

The report broke down capital expenditure as a percentage of total revenue by different hotel segments, including full-service, select-service and extended-stay.

It also offered a look at capital expenditure by location.

You can download the full presentation here.

Alan X. Reay, President of Atlas Hospitality, followed Feldman's presentation with a look at the hotel market in California. He began by analyzing last year's hotel sales, which included the 2nd highest number of individual hotel sales on record, and offered a glimpse into 2023. He noted that first quarter sales are down 61% and things are on track for the worst year since 2009.

Reay offered some explanations for this poor market performance, including increased borrowing costs.

He went on to compare California's market to the largest U.S. commercial property market, New York, where sales are also down.

You can download the full presentation here.

