Meet the Money®, the national hotel finance and investment conference, returns for its 30th year on May 1-3, at the Hyatt Regency LAX. Attendees can look forward to three days of deal-making, networking, and high-level presentations from some of the best-known names in the hospitality industry.

Meet the Money brings speakers, sponsors, and attendees together in an environment big enough to attract industry leaders, but small enough for meaningful and productive in-person meetings, where the focus is business and investment.

"After a few years of upheaval, we see a real chance for companies and executives in all corners of the hospitality industry to reset and look at new players, new capital, and new deals with fresh eyes," said Jim Butler, conference chairman and Chairman of the JMBM Global Hospitality Group®. "There are plenty of opportunities out there for those who seek them – and Meet the Money is a great place to start looking."

Program Highlights

This year's program will open with a pair of two-hour Investment Boot Camp sessions: one focused on finding opportunities and creating value in distressed properties, and a second session for anyone who wants to understand, evaluate and tap into EB-5 financing.

Each day of the conference includes spotlights presentations by industry experts on the state of the hotel industry, both nationally and in California, as well as an important new landmark study on the CapEx needs of hotels. Presenters will include representatives from HVS, LWHA, CoStar, LARC, Gallagher, and Atlas Hospitality.

The leadership panel, one of the conference's most anticipated, includes Greg Friedman of Peachtree Hotel Group, Greg Kennealey of Mission Hill Hospitality, Francis Lively of The LCP Group, Matt Marquis of Pacifica Hotels and Mehul Patel of NewcrestImage.

Finance is a key focus of Meet the Money, and attendees can hear what lenders, investors, and other capital providers are seeing in the industry, and the specific deals they are looking for. Many of the most active capital sources in the business are speaking this year, including Bank OZK, BHP, Commercial Bank of California, CIM, East West Bank, Hall Structured Finance, ICBC, MetLife, Stonehill Strategic Capital, TMC Financing, and Wells Fargo. Finance and investment panels will cover everything from traditional debt, equity, construction financing, and repositioning capital, to C-PACE financing, EB-5 funding, and other "creative" options.

A number of hotel brands are participating as speakers and sponsors, including Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, Sensei, and Valencia. Hotel business panels will address brand management opportunities, how to buy properties for turnaround and repositioning potential, the profit opportunities in various sectors, and how unique concepts and F&B innovation can help position a property for success.

How to Register

For more information, including speakers and panel discussion topics, sponsor participation, and registration details, visit www.MeetTheMoney.com. Registration is open online until April 28, with walk-in registration available as space allows.

About Meet the Money®

For 30 years, Meet the Money® has created an energetic environment to forge relationships, negotiate deals, and gain an in-depth understanding of hotel investment and finance. Our national hotel conference attracts heavy hitters and offers an opportunity for productive, one-on-one networking with them. For updates and more information, visit www.MeetTheMoney.com.

