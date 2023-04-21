The energy is building as we prepare for Meet the Money's return in May! Our registrants can look forward to an exciting conference structured around networking, dealmaking, and gathering insight from the industry's best minds.
There are plenty of opportunities in today's hospitality industry for those seeking them, and Meet the Money is an ideal place to start looking. Who will you meet, and what possibilities will you find?
Hotel owners, operators, developers, lenders and investors will come together at this year's conference to build networks, resolve challenges, find financing, and make deals, with access to discussions led by the industry's top advisors. Take a look at the list below to see who's coming to Los Angeles in May.
Shouldn't you be on this list? Register today! You can find out more information on MeetTheMoney.com, or go directly to registration here.
Meet the Money 2023 Participants
|Access Point Financial
Accor
Aimbridge Hospitality
American Investment Migration
Anderson Hospitality Consultants
APICII
Arcade Capital
Ashford
Asia Pacific Capital Company
Atlas Hospitality Group
Autocamp
Balboa Inn Hotel
Bank OZK
Bayview Asset Management
Bergstrom Capital Advisors
The Blackhawk Real Estate Company
BlackRidge Group
BLLA
Bosworth Hospitality Partners
Caliber Hospitality
California Hotel & Lodging Association
California Lodging Investment Conference
Chicago Title Company
CHMWarnick
Choice Hotels International
City National Bank
City National Rochdale
Civitas Capital Management
Coast Hotels
CohnReznick
Collective Hotels & Retreats
Collective Retreats
Commercial Bank of California
CoStar Group
CPACE Lending
CREDE
Crescent Land Title Company
Crestline Hotels & Resorts
David Hirson & Partners
Davidson Hotels & Resorts
DKN Hotels
Douglas Wilson Companies
Dresden Capital Group
East West Bank
EB5 Investors Magazine
EKN Development Group
Fidelity National Title
G6 Hospitality
Gallagher
Greysteel
H3O Capital
Hall Structured Finance
HEI Hotels & Resorts
Helix Hospitality
Highgate
Hilton Worldwide
Hogan Hospitality Group
HospitalityNet.org
Hotel Brokers of America
Hotel Business
Hotel News Now
Hotel Online
|
hotelAVE
About Meet the Money®
For 30 years, Meet the Money® has created an energetic environment to forge relationships, negotiate deals, and gain an in-depth understanding of hotel investment and finance. Our national hotel conference attracts heavy hitters and offers an opportunity for productive, one-on-one networking with them. For updates and more information, visit www.MeetTheMoney.com.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.