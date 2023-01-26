Pryor Cashman client Gracious Hospitality Management LLC has partnered with The Olayan Group to create a multi-level food and beverage operation across three levels of Manhattan's landmark 550 Madison Avenue office building.

Pryor Cashman's Francesca Djerejian led the negotiation of the Restaurant Management Agreement, along with Richard Frazer and Hans Hertell.

Gracious Hospitality Management was founded by restaurateur Simon Kim, creator of the Michelin-starred COTE Korean steakhouse in New York's Flatiron district and COTE Miami.

