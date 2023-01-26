United States:
Pryor Cashman Client Gracious Hospitality Management Signs Deal For 550 Madison Avenue
26 January 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman client Gracious Hospitality Management LLC has
partnered with The Olayan Group to create a multi-level food and
beverage operation across three levels of Manhattan's landmark
550 Madison Avenue office building.
Pryor Cashman's Francesca Djerejian led the negotiation of
the Restaurant Management Agreement, along with Richard Frazer and
Hans Hertell.
Gracious Hospitality Management was founded by restaurateur
Simon Kim, creator of the Michelin-starred COTE Korean steakhouse
in New York's Flatiron district and COTE Miami.
