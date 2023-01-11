In the fourth installment of the Staying Power series, we break down how the COVID-19 pandemic changed global spending in the broader Travel and Hospitality industry landscape and what organizations have done to bounce back to recover lost revenue and market share.

Not all industries and companies were impacted by the pandemic in the same way. There has been strong recovery and growth in travel and tourism segments, but business travel has struggled to achieve pre-pandemic levels. Because of this unique economic climate, Travel and Hospitality organizations need to rethink how they deliver technology services in this time of economic uncertainty. Though this repositioning is not new, the ability to create an adaptable and reinventive technology organization continues to be a challenge.



The fourth installment of the Staying Power series outlines the characteristics of leading technology enabled organizations and five steps Travel and Hospitality organizations can take to address services challenges.

