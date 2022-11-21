Restaurant, hospitality and grocery insiders call it The Wall. You know, the place where you have to publicly display your liquor license and other stuff the State of Tennessee issues.

We hear it all too often from restaurant, bar, hotel, liquor store and grocery store owners and managers: what signs do I have to post on the wall?

Here is what Tennessee state law requires you to publicly post:

ABC Liquor License

City or County Beer Permit

Certificate of Registration

City Business License

County Business License

Certificate of Occupancy

Most recent Health Inspection Report

ABC pregnancy warning sign for restaurants, bars, hotels and other on-premise establishments

Liquor and grocery stores also have to post the Responsible Wine Vendor letter, which is renewed annually with the liquor license.

If you want to prohibit licensed gun owners from packing heat at your watering hole, post the universal "No Gun Sign" at every public entrance and exit.

Many cities require that you post the fire occupancy or other fire marshal approval. Your local city may also require additional signs, and we encourage you to look around at what thy neighbor does. If several area restaurants post a sign that is not on your wall, you might ask whether you should add the sign to your collection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.