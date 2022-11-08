ARTICLE

United States: What Time Do Bars And Restaurants In Tennessee Close When Clocks Fall Back Or Spring Forward For Daylight Savings Time?

Twice a year, we hear from restaurants and bars about springing forward or falling back for Daylight Savings Time. How does Daylight Savings Time work for last call and closing at Tennessee bars and restaurants?

There is a silver lining for falling back. On Sunday November 3, bars get a bonus hour and can close at the equivalent of 4 am, when clocks fall back at 2 am. At 2 am, suddenly it is 1 am.

Although hope springs eternal, springing forward makes last call an hour early. At 2 am standard time, when clocks are set forward one hour for daylight savings time, alcohol sales must cease.

