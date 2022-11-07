ARTICLE

United States: Which Holidays Are Dry In Tennessee?

With the final nail in the coffin for Halloween, folks are starting to think about winter festivities and who can sell alcohol on those hallowed holidays.

Grocery stores cannot sell wine on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Grocery stores can sell beer, but not wine. Retail liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

That's it. You can buy your favorite whiskey or wine on Christmas Eve, New Year's Day and a plethora of other holidays that used to be sacrosanct for spirits.

Restaurants, bars, hotels and other liquor-by-the-drink establishments can sell alcohol all three hundred sixty-five days of the year.

