JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® and EB-5 Finance Group" are pleased to publish an updated edition of The Developer's EB-5 Handbook for Construction Financing. This new and improved handbook provides essential resources for developers considering EB-5 financing for their next project.

The recent EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 and the reauthorization of the Regional Center Program, a crucial part of EB-5's success, has generated renewed interest in the program's low-cost funding opportunities. The Global Hospitality Group® has developed an approach to guide clients through the current EB-5 process with a minimal amount of financial risk and execute financing with a high degree of confidence.

The Developer's EB-5 Handbook for Construction Financing helps developers assess potential opportunities for EB-5 financing while avoiding potential traps for the unwary.

The Handbook includes articles addressing the following topics:

What EB-5 is all about? What are its essentials?

What's different about EB-5 this time around?

Is EB-5 still viable for developers now that it's been reauthorized?

What is the optimum EB-5 construction financing structure for development projects?

How much? How cheap? How certain? How long?

What are the most common mistakes developers make with EB-5 financing?

Who do I need on my EB-5 financing team?

