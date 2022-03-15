ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman attorneys Lawrence Spector and Eric Wisotsky represented Rellevant Partners as the lead investor in the Series A financing round for RASA Worldwide, Inc., the owner of the Rasa Indian fast-casual restaurant chain headquartered in Washington D.C.

The agreement will allow for a key funding infusion to the restaurant group. According to Restaurant Business Online:

Best friends Sahil Rahman and Rahul Vinod first came up with the idea for their Indian fast-casual restaurant in high school. Now, that kernel of an idea is Rasa, a three-unit chain headquartered in Washington, D.C. that just received a cash infusion to help it grow. Details of the investment from Rellevant Partners, led by Janice Meyer and Jessica Kates, were not disclosed. But the pair said it will allow the chain to add units along the East Coast, add new technology and more.

