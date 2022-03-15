United States:
Rellevant Partners Provides Key Funding To An Up-and-Coming Fast-Casual Indian Chain
15 March 2022
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman attorneys Lawrence Spector and Eric
Wisotsky represented Rellevant Partners as the lead investor
in the Series A financing round for RASA Worldwide, Inc., the owner
of the Rasa Indian fast-casual restaurant chain headquartered in
Washington D.C.
The agreement will allow for a key funding infusion to the
restaurant group. According to Restaurant Business
Online:
Best friends Sahil Rahman and Rahul Vinod first came up with the
idea for their Indian fast-casual restaurant in high school.
Now, that kernel of an idea is Rasa, a three-unit chain
headquartered in Washington, D.C. that just received a cash
infusion to help it grow.
Details of the investment from Rellevant Partners, led by Janice
Meyer and Jessica Kates, were not disclosed. But the pair said it
will allow the chain to add units along the East Coast, add new
technology and more.
Read more in the resource link below.
