Hotel Lawyer: Another Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing closed

David Sudeck and his team at the Global Hospitality Group® at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP assisted in structuring a $103 million loan for Chinese Hospital in San Francisco, a non-profit community hospital. This transaction is the largest ever C-PACE transaction in the United States.

Property: Chinese Hospital

Location: San Francisco, CA

Size of C-PACE Loan: $103 million

C-PACE lending has become an important and fast-growing sub-specialty in our hotel finance capabilities.

