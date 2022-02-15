Hotel Lawyer: Another Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing closed
David Sudeck and his team at the Global Hospitality Group® at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP assisted in structuring a $103 million loan for Chinese Hospital in San Francisco, a non-profit community hospital. This transaction is the largest ever C-PACE transaction in the United States.
Property: Chinese Hospital
Location: San Francisco, CA
Size of C-PACE Loan: $103 million
How we can help with Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing
C-PACE lending has become an important and fast-growing sub-specialty in our hotel finance capabilities. We work with C-PACE providers/lenders and borrowers. In fact, we have been fortunate enough to work with one of the leading providers of C-PACE financing as they expand their national platform.
We welcome inquires to see if we can help you evaluate potential PACE financing opportunities.
Webinar and more on C-PACE financing
To learn more about C-PACE, check out our free on demand webinar, "Why so many are looking at Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing now."
You can also find more information on this topic on the Hotel Law Blog under the topic C-PACE Financing. Here are a few select articles and some representative transactions we have handled.
Is C-PACE the "new EB-5? financing?
Retroactive C-PACE frees hotel investment capital
C-PACE Financing - Now an accepted tool for hotel lenders and borrowers
Should you be looking at Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing now?
C-PACE Financing Lawyer: New York opening Commercial PACE - a big opportunity!
Some of our deals: C-PACE Financing on a roll!
- $10+ million C-PACE for TETRA and AC Hotel Sunnyvale
- $6 million C-PACE for Kimpton La Peer West Hollywood
- $2.3 million C-PACE for the Tapestry Suncoast Anaheim
- $23.8 million C-PACE loan for the Vista Collina Resort Napa
- $5.8 million C-PACE loan for Fairfield Suites Camarillo
- $42 million C-PACE loan for citizenM Los Angeles
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.