This week's Update begins with an interesting story detailing how evolving consumer trends of the past few years (e.g., sustainability) are making their way into travel and online travel in particular. Enjoy.

("Travelport Launches Update to Unified Travelport Plus Platform," January 19, 2022 via Business Travel News)

Launched last year by Travelport as the ultimate successor to its other global distributions system (GDS) platforms (Apollo, Galileo and Worldspan), Travelport Plus continues to improve. Last week, Travelport launched its latest iteration of the platform, an iteration that leverages the platform's growing access to NDC (New Distribution Capability) content from many of the major airlines and improved connectivity with Hilton as well as adding its new traveler facing portal, Trip Manager.

("Hawaiian Airlines Surprises With Breakaway Distribution Strategy," January 18, 2022 via Skift) (subscription may be required)

In a surprise move, Hawaiian Airlines has elected to join many of its European counterparts in discouraging (penalizing) agents' use of legacy GDS platforms, including Travelport. According to its announcement last week, beginning April 1, Hawaiian Airlines will no longer display fares for travel within the Hawaiian Islands on the legacy platforms and will assess a surcharge on all other bookings made through the platforms. In an effort to convince agents to support the move away from the legacy platforms, Hawaiian Airlines is offering its historically web-only discounted fares to agents who use Hawaiian Airlines' API, extranet portal or other approved aggregators. With this change, Hawaiian Airlines intends to implement dynamic pricing on its premium class seats while offering travelers new ancillary products and loyalty benefits. It will be interesting to watch whether this dramatic shift by the largely leisure airline leads other more traditional airlines to make similar changes. More to come.

