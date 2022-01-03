ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Happy holidays from snowy Seattle... As you can see from the stories we've included below, it was a very quiet week in online travel. Enjoy.

Is Google a Bigger Threat Than Ever?

("Rise of Google Represents Ongoing Threat to OTAs," December 23, 2021 via Hotel Management Network - Top Stories)

With Google's 2020 revenues 15 times the combined 2020 revenues of Booking and Expedia and Google's 2021 launch of free hotel booking links, some think a shift in the balance of power between online travel agencies (OTAs) and the search engine is inevitable.

We will be back the first week of January with our annual review of the top stories of 2021. Until then, stay safe and healthy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.