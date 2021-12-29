With the holidays rapidly approaching and the yearend only one week away, it is no surprise that the last week was fairly quiet. The one notable exception, however, was Trip.com, which released its financials on Thursday, December 16.

Trip.com Grows European Market Share with Superior Technology

("Trip.com Bolsters Flight Search Engine to Boost European Bookings," December 17, 2021 via Skift) (subscription may be required)

Leveraging its increasingly superior technology platform (particularly around flight search), Chinese platform Trip.com is making huge strides in growing its European market share. Not only is Trip.com's internally developed flight search engine better at delivering users appropriate fares and itineraries, but the systems' ability to offer ancillary products and services is attracting the attention of European airlines. (Trip.com owns Travelfusion, one of a handful of technology vendors that aggregate airline NDC content for onward distribution.) Trip.com also plans to be one of the first online booking platforms to roll out Hopper's price freeze tool (allowing users to pay to freeze fares up to 14 days) to users in North American and Europe as part of a previously announced deal.

Sabre Adds Travel Management Company Veteran

("Sabre Names Former CWT Head Ekert President," December 15, 2021 via Business Travel News)

Last week, Sabre announced that Kurt Ekert, former President and CEO of travel management company, CWT, will become President of the global distribution system (GDS) operator. According to the announcement, Ekert will oversee all aspects of Sabre's business and technology operations and report to current CEO, Sean Menke. Prior to his position at CWT, Ekert served as Senior Vice President and CCO of GDS competitor, Travelport, for five years. Business as usual for Sabre or perhaps a further evidence that Sabre hopes to take a far broader role in travel distribution, not just GDS?

Have a great week. Happy Holidays.

Other news:

Booking.com Travel Predictions 2022

December 15, 2021 via Hospitality Net - Latest Industry News

60 percent of travelers are looking forward to meeting new people while on vacation. The pandemic has forced us to focus on what and who is a priority in our lives - and freedom has never been so valued. Now that we are able to get back to travel once again, 2022 will not only see people reconnecting with friends and family, but also seeking new connections with 60 percent wanting to meet new people while away.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.