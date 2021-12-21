Despite what the calendar might say, winter has definitely arrived in the Pacific Northwest. This week's Update features a variety of stories, including a story or two on online travel agencies (OTAs), and stories on Vacasa's public debut and Amex GBT's planned public debut. Tis' the SPAC season. I hope you enjoy.

Agoda Debuts Additional New Offerings

("Agoda launches Beds Network to help hotels distribute wholesale rates," December 9, 2021 via Phocus Wire)

Last week, we included a story detailing the launch of several new Agoda products. Last week, Agoda launched yet another new product, Beds Network, which represents Agoda's formal entry into wholesale distribution. The Network will leverage Booking Holdings' existing affiliate network to allow participating suppliers to distribute rates and inventory on a wholesale or B2B basis. According to the announcement, suppliers who participate in the program will have complete control (fully yieldable) over the rate and inventory offered through the solution (which if true, would be quite a departure from competitors' similar wholesale distribution offerings). Existing Agoda suppliers won't need to enter into new, or amend existing, contracts to participate. Agoda's plans call for the Network to be rolled out initially in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, with other markets added throughout 2022.

Booking.com Reins in Suppliers' Promotions

("Booking.com Warns Car Partners About Using Over-the-Top Promo Lingo," December 7, 2021 via Yahoo Finance - Top Stories)

Talk about a role reversal...It wasn't that many years ago that complaints by suppliers and consumer groups over the promotional practices of the large online travel agencies (and other online retailers) have led to a string of investigations by European competition authorities and ultimately the issuance of online promotional regulations. Now, the tables have turned, as Booking.com steps up efforts to rein in the promotional practices of its supplier partners. Amex GBT Continues Its Transformation

("American Express GBT and Sabre partner on tech development," December 3, 2021 via Travel Weekly)

Recently, Amex GBT announced plans to go public through, you guessed it, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. Gross proceeds from the transaction are expected to total $1.2 billion, $335 million of which is being contributed by new investors, including global distribution system (GDS) provider, Sabre. Following the close of the transaction, GBT's shareholders will include Expedia Group, Sabre, American Express and Certares. According to GBT's investor presentation, the new company's primary focus (at least for now) will continue to be managed corporate travel (including SME travel). Also recently, GBT announced that it was partnering with Sabre to develop technological solutions for the future of corporate travel. What the public debut and Sabre partnership might mean practically for GBT's suppliers, is unknown.

