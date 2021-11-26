For those of you celebrating Thanksgiving this week, happy holidays. This week's Update features a wide variety of stories, including PhocusWire's annual list of the 25 hot travel startups. Enjoy.

("Expedia and Key Travel create 'carbon neutral' hotel stays," November 18, 2021 via Travel Weekly (UK) – News)

Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS) and Key Travel are collaborating to offer travelers the opportunity to offset the carbon emissions associated with their stay through the purchase of carbon offsets. With each stay booked through EPS, EPS and Key Travel will pay the amount of the carbon offset to nonprofit, Cool Effects, which will then invest the funds in verified carbon reduction projects around the world.

Traditional Offline Travel Management Companies Offer New Technologies ("TMCs Unveil Tech Enhancements at GBTA," November 17, 2021 via Business Travel News) (CWT Plans $100 Million Technology Investment," November 16, 2021 via Phocus Wire) Last week, two stories detailed investments being made by some the largest traditional offline travel companies into new travel technology. At last week's Global Business Travel Association's Convention, travel management companies, BCD Travel, Corporate Travel Management and TripActions, announced new technologies focused on risk management and trip disruption. The new mobile application, passenger notifications and risk-based trip approval system are all designed to address clients' COVID-induced travel risk, security and well-being concerns. Separately, CWT – fresh off its one-day Chapter 11 bankruptcy — announced plans to invest $100 million in its myCWT travel management platform, which include improvements to its online hotel booking experience. Amazon Ads Targets Travel Companies Amazon Ads Wants to Help Travel Outfits by Sharing its Customers' Buying Habits," November 17, 2021 via Skift Travel News) (subscription may be required) Over the past 18 months, Amazon's advertising business (Amazon Ads) has been targeting travel and hospitality industry businesses. The new ad program allows customers to leverage Amazon's wealth of customer data (think Prime members purchasing luggage tags or travel guides) to deliver targeted ads to users of Amazon's many platforms (including Alexa).

