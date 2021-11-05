Click to see our category-killer experience with hotels. See also our distressed loan credentials. And click here for the latest blog articles on loan modifications, workouts, bankruptcies and receiverships, and here for The Lenders Handbook for Troubled Hotels.

Join JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® at Fishing for Solutions 2021

The Global Hospitality Group® is pleased to sponsor and participate in Fishing for Solutions, the conference dedicated to servicing defaulted hotel loans hosted by Prism Hotels & Resorts. This is the conference's 16th year.

Guy Maisnik, Partner and Vice Chair of the Global Hospitality Group®, will moderate a session for the program titled "Hotel Receiverships / Receivership Sales" alongside a panel of experts on November 4 at 1:15pm.

Fishing for Solutions is an educational seminar and social gathering strictly limited to Special Servicers, Bank Special Asset Specialists, Debt Fund Asset Managers and Life Company Loan Asset Managers. Conference attendance is complimentary.

You can learn more and register here.

Panel Lineup for "Hotel Receiverships / Receivership Sales"

Guy Maisnik (Moderator) is a Partner and Vice Chair of the JMBM Global Hospitality Group. Guy has over four decades of commercial real estate transactions with a strong expertise in hotels and finance.

Chris Chauvin (Panelist) is a partner at Holland & Knight. Chris represents clients before federal and state trial and appellate courts. He focuses his practice on litigation, arbitration and counseling on matters involving real estate, including real estate capital markets, with an emphasis on special servicers in the commercial mortgage-backed security market.

Jim McGee (Panelist) is an Attorney at Munsch Hardt. Jim's practice focuses on commercial litigation including a concentration on representation of state court and federal equity receivers, director and officer litigation, financial services representation, lender liability defense and creditors' rights. Jim has substantial experience representing both State and Federal receivers appointed in securities fraud cases. He has more than 15 years of experience in representing financial institutions consisting of commercial mortgage lenders and servicers, national banks and insurance companies.

John Bailey (Panelist) is the Chief Financial Officer of Prism Hotels & Resorts. As Prism's CFO, John leads the financial management functions of Prism's management and investment business, including risk management, legal, and receivership administration. His professional responsibilities also include supporting Prism's new business development team, serving as court appointed restructuring officer for high profile bankruptcies, and chairing Prism's investment committee.

