Pryor Cashman is proud and honored to announce that Executive Committee Member Todd Soloway has received the New York Law Journal 2021 Distinguished Leader Award. Todd is co-chair of the Litigation Group and head of the Hotel + Hospitality Group and Real Estate Litigation practice.

According to the New York Law Journal:

Our Distinguished Leader awards recognize attorneys in leadership roles who achieved impressive results in the past year. Strong leaders are hard to come by, and we want to highlight lawyers who had great performances while demonstrating clear leadership skills leading to positive outcomes.

Todd has successfully litigated some of the most high-profile cases in the hospitality and real estate industries involving hotel management and franchise agreements, complex real estate finance and development, and intricate foreclosures and workouts. As counsel to hospitality brands and owners, developers and investors, Todd handles large, multinational mergers and acquisitions, financings, and related transactions. Todd has also been leading his high-profile hospitality and real estate clients through the unchartered waters of the Covid-19 pandemic, with abundant success.

As is evident by the work outlined above, this Distinguished Leaders recognition is well-earned and deserved. Congratulations, Todd. We applaud your recognition and celebrate your achievements today and every day.

Read the full list of honorees in the resource link below.

Resources New York Law Journal Announces Its 2021 Distinguished Leaders

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.