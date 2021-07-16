Is Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing for your hotel or real estate development?
Global Hospitality Group® Chair Jim Butler was recently featured on the California Lodging Investment Conference's official interview show, [CLIC] Connect. In this episode, Jim answers some current hot questions about C-PACE financing such as:
- What is Commercial PACE financing?
- What construction and upgrades are eligible for C-PACE financing?
- How can Retroactive PACE free up cash from completed projects?
- Why is everyone talking about C-PACE financing now?
- Is C-PACE already "mainstream" commercial real estate financing?
- Are there any problems or challenges with C-PACE?
- Where can I learn more?
How we can help with Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing
C-PACE lending has become an important and fast-growing sub-specialty in our hotel finance capabilities. We work with C-PACE providers/lenders and borrowers. In fact, we have been fortunate enough to work with one of the leading providers of C-PACE financing as they expand their national platform.
We welcome inquires to see if we can help you evaluate potential PACE financing opportunities.
Webinar and more on C-PACE financing
To learn more about C-PACE, check out our free recorded webinar, " Why so many are looking at Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing now."
You can also find more information on this topic on the Hotel Law Blog under the topic C-PACE Financing. Here are a few select articles and some representative transactions we have handled.
Is C-PACE the "new EB-5″ financing?
Retroactive C-PACE frees hotel investment capital
C-PACE Financing – Now an accepted tool for hotel lenders and borrowers
Should you be looking at Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing now?
C-PACE Financing Lawyer: New York opening Commercial PACE – a big opportunity!
Some of our deals: C-PACE Financing on a roll!
- $10+ million C-PACE for TETRA and AC Hotel Sunnyvale
- $6 million C-PACE for Kimpton La Peer West Hollywood
- $2.3 million C-PACE for the Tapestry Suncoast Anaheim
- $23.8 million C-PACE loan for the Vista Collina Resort Napa
- $5.8 million C-PACE loan for Fairfield Suites Camarillo
- $42 million C-PACE loan for citizenM Los Angeles
