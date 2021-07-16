Is Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing for your hotel or real estate development?

Global Hospitality Group® Chair Jim Butler was recently featured on the California Lodging Investment Conference's official interview show, [CLIC] Connect. In this episode, Jim answers some current hot questions about C-PACE financing such as:

What is Commercial PACE financing?

What construction and upgrades are eligible for C-PACE financing?

How can Retroactive PACE free up cash from completed projects?

Why is everyone talking about C-PACE financing now?

Is C-PACE already "mainstream" commercial real estate financing?

Are there any problems or challenges with C-PACE?

Where can I learn more?

JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® is a proud sponsor of the upcoming California Lodging Investment Conference. For more information, visit CLIC's website here.

How we can help with Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing

C-PACE lending has become an important and fast-growing sub-specialty in our hotel finance capabilities. We work with C-PACE providers/lenders and borrowers. In fact, we have been fortunate enough to work with one of the leading providers of C-PACE financing as they expand their national platform.

We welcome inquires to see if we can help you evaluate potential PACE financing opportunities.

Webinar and more on C-PACE financing

To learn more about C-PACE, check out our free recorded webinar, " Why so many are looking at Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing now."

You can also find more information on this topic on the Hotel Law Blog under the topic C-PACE Financing. Here are a few select articles and some representative transactions we have handled.

Some of our deals: C-PACE Financing on a roll!