Hotel Lawyer: Another Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing closed

David Sudeck and his team at the Global Hospitality Group® at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP worked with a C-PACE financing source to secure a $2.3 million loan for the 174-room Tapestry Suncoast Hotel in Anaheim, CA. The property includes a restaurant, meeting space, and outdoor pool.

photo: hilton.com

Hotel: : SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Location: Anaheim, CA

Size of C-PACE Loan: $2.3 million

How we can help with Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing

C-PACE lending has become an important and fast-growing sub-specialty in our hotel finance capabilities. We work with C-PACE providers/lenders and borrowers. In fact, we have been fortunate enough to work with one of the leading providers of C-PACE financing as they expand their national platform.

We welcome inquires to see if we can help you evaluate potential PACE financing opportunities.

For C-PACE financing and other hotel finance-related inquiries, contact David Sudeck, at 310.201.3518 or dsudeck@jmbm.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.