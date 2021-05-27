Pryor Cashman Groups and members of the Pryor Cashman team have been ranked in Chambers USA and Chambers Global newly released 2021 rankings. Our overall Media + Entertainment practice has improved rank and is now listed in Chamber's Band 2 alongside our overall Immigration practice. We are pleased to share that our Intellectual Property practice has been ranked by Chambers for the first time.

Pryor Cashman attorneys that have been ranked in 2021 include Avram E. Morell, Colleen Caden, and Maria Fernanda Gandarez for their impressive Immigration work; Donald Zakarin, who has an improved ranking this year and is now listed in Band 1 for Media + Entertainment; Brad D. Rose, who has been ranked twice by Chambers this year for both Media + Entertainment and Intellectual Property; and Todd Soloway, who has been ranked for his incomparable work in Leisure & Hospitality. We are excited to share that Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme has joined Chambers rankings for the first time for her strong expertise in Intellectual Property.

Immigration Group Called a"Strong Team housed within a full-service firm"

According to Chambers, the Pryor Cashman Immigration team "advises national and multinational clients across an expansive array of industries, including education and technology, and is recognized for its specialty in immigration matters arising in the sports industry. Areas of focus include I-9 compliance, H-1B visas and long-term strategic immigration plans. Also handles issues related to changing corporate structure and workplace investigations."

Avram Morell is highlighted in Chambers as the "first port of call for many clients with business immigration issues, including household-name insurance companies and financial institutions." One reference is quoted saying, "I owe everything I've learned about immigration in the last 20 years to him; he's a great resource and mentor."

Colleen Caden is highlighted in Chambers for her "special expertise in extraordinary ability visas."

Maria Fernanda Gandarez is highlighted in Chambers as an expert in "a broad range of employment-based immigration matters. She also has deep experience in extraordinary ability petitions." Clients have said, "she is very thorough, responsive, capable, always on top of things and good at keeping us informed."

A Media and Entertainment Powerhouse

Chambers notes that Pryor Cashman is "particularly noted for its strength in the music litigation space, handling a wide range of disputes on behalf of artists, songwriters, music publishers and record labels. Areas of expertise include royalty rate-setting, contractual and intellectual property litigation. Also adept in counseling clients involved in theater, film, TV and literary publishing."

One client comments: "The team is very strong. They have great subject matter expertise and also a great grasp of our business and how that subject matter expertise should be applied." Another interviewee describes it as a "very talented entertainment practice."

Brad Rose is highlighted as a representative of many "well-known artists, music publishers and other prominent clients in the media and entertainment industry. He comes especially recommended for his expertise in trademark and copyright matters." Clients note, "Brad is an exceptional attorney and our experience working with him is incredibly positive," and have called him "A terrific client counselor."

Donald Zakarin is noted for his stellar reputation in representing major clients across the music industry, including "music publishers, record companies and recording artists. He frequently handles high-stakes copyright disputes."



Solid Intellectual Property Practitioners

Chambers Offers significant expertise in trademark and copyright registration, management, licensing and enforcement. Clients include celebrity individuals, high-profile media and entertainment companies and consumer goods giants.

Brad Rose is highlighted by Chambers once more for his "respected brand management practice that frequently sees him act for clothing retailers and figures in the media and entertainment sector."

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is highlighted for the first time this year and recognized "for her expertise across a wide range of trademark mandates, including portfolio management, enforcement, licensing and due diligence matters."

Skilled Hospitality Representation

Todd Soloway garners praise for his handling of disputes arising from franchise and hotel management agreements, among other complex mandates. "Todd is skilled and knows the industry really well."

