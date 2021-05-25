ARTICLE

Over the past five years, Commercial PACE (or C-PACE) financing has gained wider acceptance and moved from a novel technique to a mainstream practical solution for financing. For more background on what C-PACE financing is, why it can be attractive, why it is becoming more popular and how JMBM's attorneys can help, see C-PACE Financing – Now an accepted tool for hotel lenders and borrowers.

Now that New York City has released guidelines for C-PACE financing, there are even more opportunities to make the most of this strategy–see our post on the upcoming rules here.

The GHG team recently closed a $5.8 million Commercial PACE (C-PACE) loan for the 103-room Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites in Camarillo, CA, which includes a fitness center with outdoor pool and meeting space.

Hotel: Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Camarillo

Location: Camarillo, CA

Size of C-PACE Loan: $5.8 million

How we can help with Commercial PACE (C-PACE) financing

C-PACE lending has become an important and fast-growing sub-specialty in our hotel finance capabilities. We work with C-PACE providers/lenders and borrowers. In fact, we have been fortunate enough to work with one of the leading providers of C-PACE financing as they expand their national platform.

We welcome inquires to see if we can help you evaluate potential PACE financing opportunities.

