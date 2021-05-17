See how JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® can help you.

Why so many are looking at Commercial PACE

(C-PACE) financing now

Is C-PACE financing for you?

Commercial PACE financings have topped $800 million and are still growing. Should you be considering it for your hotel or other commercial real estate? Join us for a condensed, 30-minute program to help you evaluate whether this financing program is right for your property, how it can be used, and what to expect in the next few years.

Led by JMBM's PACE team leader and an executive at one of the leading national C-PACE providers, our webinar will explore:

Advantages and challenges of C-PACE financing

Current national trends and developing opportunities

How C-PACE financing could provide liquidity and funding for commercial real estate, particularly for hotels, restaurants and resorts

Where and how you can use C-PACE financing, including: qualifying properties and expenditures; retroactive loans; new construction; and renovations of existing properties

Which 36 states have approved C-PACE, where it's most active, and where we see it going next

Recent regulatory developments that will open up New York for C-PACE

The webinar will be moderated by Jim Butler, a founding partner of JMBM and one of the top hotel lawyers in the world. Devoting 100% of his practice to hospitality, Jim is author of www.HotelLawBlog.com and chairman of the Global Hospitality Group® which focuses on representing hotel owners, developers, and lenders.

Our panelists include:

Jared Schlosser , Senior VP and Head of Stonehill PACE

Jared Schlosser is responsible for originating debt, preferred equity, and PACE transactions for Stonehill across all asset classes. Jared has over 10 years of experience as a lender, completing over $600 million of transactions. Previously, Jared served as a loan officer for Voya Financial where he was responsible for the origination of construction, bridge and permanent loans ranging in size from $10 million to $200 million. Prior to Voya, Jared cofounded the real estate lending platform for AloStar Bank, where he grew the CRE balance sheet to over $500MM and started his career as an underwriter for Colony Capital. Jared earned his business administration degree in real estate finance from the University of Georgia.

David Sudeck is a partner at JMBM and a senior member of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group®, JMBM's Chinese Investment GroupT, and JMBM's real estate department. His practice primarily involves the complex issues associated with hotels, resorts, vacation ownership properties (including shared ownership, destination clubs, timeshares, fractionals and private residence clubs), restaurants (including chef consulting agreements), golf courses and spas. David has significant experience in real estate finance, including traditional construction and permanent financing, PACE financing, EB-5 financing, and mezzanine/preferred equity financing. A number of these financings involved the structuring and implementing of Opportunity Zone Funds.

