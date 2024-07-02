ARTICLE
2 July 2024

AHLA's Speaking Of Health Law: Managing 2024's Top Compliance Risks And Opportunities

BT
Barnes & Thornburg

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg logo
In this episode of AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast, Anthony J. Burba, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg, Henry C. Leventis, United States Attorney, Middle District of Tennessee
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Anthony J. Burba
Authors
In this episode of AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast, Anthony J. Burba, Partner, Barnes & Thornburg, Henry C. Leventis, United States Attorney, Middle District of Tennessee, and Ted Lotchin, Chief Compliance Officer, UNC Health, discuss new and developing risks and opportunities amid the changing health care compliance landscape. They cover the DOJ's main areas of focus, key compliance trends and priorities, challenges related to self-disclosure, and the increased utilization of technology in health care.

