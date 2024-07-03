Check out Kimberly Ruppel's recent feature in the Modern Healthcare article, "FTC maintains strong hospital merger record after Novant/CHS case." In this article, Kimberly weighs in on the canceled merger between Novant and two medical centers by the FTC and the aftermath. Kimberly states that in light of the ended merger, "the commission continues to flex its oversight authority through litigation, the threat of which often causes health systems to back away from transactions." Learn more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.