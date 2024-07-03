Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Check out Kimberly Ruppel's recent feature in the Modern
Healthcare article, "FTC maintains strong hospital merger
record after Novant/CHS case." In this article, Kimberly
weighs in on the canceled merger between Novant and two medical
centers by the FTC and the aftermath. Kimberly states that in light
of the ended merger, "the commission continues to flex its
oversight authority through litigation, the threat of which often
causes health systems to back away from transactions." Learn
more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.