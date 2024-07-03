ARTICLE
3 July 2024

Check Out Kimberly Ruppel's Recent Feature In The Modern Healthcare Article, "FTC Maintains Strong Hospital Merger Record After Novant/CHS Case."

Check out Kimberly Ruppel's recent feature in the Modern Healthcare article, "FTC maintains strong hospital merger record after Novant/CHS case."
Check out Kimberly Ruppel's recent feature in the Modern Healthcare article, "FTC maintains strong hospital merger record after Novant/CHS case." In this article, Kimberly weighs in on the canceled merger between Novant and two medical centers by the FTC and the aftermath. Kimberly states that in light of the ended merger, "the commission continues to flex its oversight authority through litigation, the threat of which often causes health systems to back away from transactions." Learn more here.

