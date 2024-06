Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Updated Data Privacy Legislation; Expected E&C Markup

MedPAC June 2024 Report

CMS Announces Conclusion of AAP Program for Change Healthcare Cyberattack

Information Blocking Final Rule

CY 2025 MPFS and OPPS Proposed Rules Forthcoming

CBO Releases Updated Data on 340B Spending

Impending Supreme Court Rulings

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.