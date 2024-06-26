ARTICLE
26 June 2024

Ensuring Accuracy And Trust In Laboratory Developed Tests: FDA's Final Rule

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore
Personalized or precision medicine relies on accurate diagnostic tests. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent final rule now explicitly designates...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Antoinette F. Konski
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Personalized or precision medicine relies on accurate diagnostic tests. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent final rule now explicitly designates Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) as devices under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This move aims to enhance the safety and effectiveness of LDTs used in a single clinical laboratory.

Previously, the FDA exercised enforcement discretion over most LDTs. However, due to concerns over their complexity and increased use in health care decisions, the FDA is now increasing oversight. The transition away from enforcement discretion will take place over four years, with some exceptions for certain in vitro diagnostic products.

This regulatory change is crucial to ensure that health care decisions are based on trustworthy test results. For more details on the final rule and its implications, visit the FDA's official resources.

"LDTs are being used more widely than ever before – for use in newborn screening, to help predict a person's risk of cancer, or aid in diagnosing heart disease and Alzheimer's. The agency cannot stand by while Americans continue to rely on results of these tests without assurance that they work," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "The final rule announced today aims to provide crucial oversight of these tests to help ensure that important health care decisions are made based on test results that patients and health care providers can trust."

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antoinette F. Konski
Antoinette F. Konski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More