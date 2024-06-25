ARTICLE
25 June 2024

Celebrating A Milestone In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore
Sarepta's recent announcement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for ELEVIDYS to treat Duchenne patients aged 4 and above, regardless of ambulatory status, ...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Antoinette F. Konski
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sarepta's recent announcement of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for ELEVIDYS to treat Duchenne patients aged 4 and above, regardless of ambulatory status, is a significant advancement in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment. DMD, a severe form of inherited muscular dystrophies, results in muscle degeneration and weakness due to mutations in the dystrophin gene.

Viral-mediated gene therapy, like ELEVIDYS, offers hope to DMD patients. Sarepta's leadership in DMD treatment underscores the importance of this milestone for the Duchenne community and the field of gene therapy.

Doug Ingram, president and CEO of Sarepta, rightly emphasized the impact of this expansion, calling it a win for science and a promising moment for gene therapy. This development not only highlights progress in DMD treatment but also signifies a step forward in the application of gene therapy to address genetic disorders.

This expansion of the ELEVIDYS label marks a positive shift in the landscape of DMD treatment, offering new possibilities for patients and families affected by this debilitating condition.

"Representing many years of dedicated research, development, investment and creative energy, the expansion of the ELEVIDYS label to treat Duchenne patients aged 4 and above, regardless of ambulatory status, is a defining moment for the Duchenne community. Today also stands as a watershed occasion for the promise of gene therapy and a win for science," said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antoinette F. Konski
Antoinette F. Konski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More