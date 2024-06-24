CMS Star Capitulation Shows Up MA Shortcomings, Analysts Say

Member Lauren Moldawer spoke to Health Payer Specialist about a recent move by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to recalculate all Medicare Advantage Star ratings in light of recent court decisions favoring Elevance Health and SCAN Health.

Lauren noted that CMS still has the legal option to appeal and may have sound legal arguments to do so, mentioning, "The question is whether the case is winnable in the current environment."

SOURCE

Health Payer Specialist

