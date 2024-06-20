ARTICLE
20 June 2024

Seyfarth Partners With Chambers To Release Healthcare M&A 2024 Guide (USA Chapter)

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth's Health Care group has partnered with Chambers to release an in-depth overview of current issues and emerging trends in health care mergers and acquisitions.
Seyfarth's Health Care group has partnered with Chambers to release an in-depth overview of current issues and emerging trends in health care mergers and acquisitions. The firm has signed on for a two-year term to exclusively represent the United States in this annual global survey of experts in the field.

This publication will serve as an essential resource for legal practitioners, business leaders, and stakeholders involved in health care M&A transactions. Key topics covered include:

  • Market Trends
  • Establishing a New Company
  • Initial Public Offering (IPO) as a Liquidity Event
  • Sale as a Liquidity Event
  • Spin-Offs
  • Acquisitions of Public (Exchange-Listed) Health Care Companies
  • Overview of Regulatory Requirements
  • Due Diligence / Data Privacy
  • Disclosure
  • Duties of Directors

Click here to access the 2024 edition of the resource. Please also reach out to Dave Stone with any questions or feedback.

Be sure to also visit Seyfarth's Health Care Privacy & Data Security Resource Center. The page provides access to a compilation of resources and thought leadership for organizations across the health care industry dealing with privacy and data security issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

