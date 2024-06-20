Seyfarth Partners With Chambers To Release Healthcare M&A 2024 Guide (USA Chapter)

Seyfarth's Health Care group has partnered with Chambers to release an in-depth overview of current issues and emerging trends in health care mergers and acquisitions. The firm has signed on for a two-year term to exclusively represent the United States in this annual global survey of experts in the field.
This publication will serve as an essential resource for legal practitioners, business leaders, and stakeholders involved in health care M&A transactions. Key topics covered include:
- Market Trends
- Establishing a New Company
- Initial Public Offering (IPO) as a Liquidity Event
- Sale as a Liquidity Event
- Spin-Offs
- Acquisitions of Public (Exchange-Listed) Health Care Companies
- Overview of Regulatory Requirements
- Due Diligence / Data Privacy
- Disclosure
- Duties of Directors
Click here to access the 2024 edition of the resource. Please also reach out to Dave Stone with any questions or feedback.
