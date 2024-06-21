Holland & Knight Health Dose: June 18, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- MA Electronic Prior Authorization Legislation Reintroduced
- BIOSECURE Act NDAA Amendment
- NIH Reform Proposals
- Senators Send Letter on Change Healthcare Data Breach Notifications
- House E&C Committee Marks Up Medicaid, Telehealth, Public Health Legislation
- House E&C Committee Hearing on CMMI Activities
- Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Manufacturer to Testify at Senate HELP Hearing
- Senate Finance Committee Hearing on Social Security Disability Programs
- Retirements
- CMS Releases 2023-2032 National Health Expenditure Projections
- Coalition Responds to FTC, HHS, DOJ Joint RFI on Healthcare Consolidation
- CMS MA Star Rating Recalculation and Resubmission Ability
- CMS Updates Coverage to Care (C2C) Resources
- NOFO Application Period Announced for IBH Model
- DEA Telehealth Developments
