ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose: June 18, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
This week's topics include:

This week's topics include:

  • MA Electronic Prior Authorization Legislation Reintroduced
  • BIOSECURE Act NDAA Amendment
  • NIH Reform Proposals
  • Senators Send Letter on Change Healthcare Data Breach Notifications
  • House E&C Committee Marks Up Medicaid, Telehealth, Public Health Legislation
  • House E&C Committee Hearing on CMMI Activities
  • Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Manufacturer to Testify at Senate HELP Hearing
  • Senate Finance Committee Hearing on Social Security Disability Programs
  • Retirements
  • CMS Releases 2023-2032 National Health Expenditure Projections
  • Coalition Responds to FTC, HHS, DOJ Joint RFI on Healthcare Consolidation
  • CMS MA Star Rating Recalculation and Resubmission Ability
  • CMS Updates Coverage to Care (C2C) Resources
  • NOFO Application Period Announced for IBH Model
  • DEA Telehealth Developments

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

