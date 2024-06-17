CMS Releases New Medicaid And CHIP Peer Support Coverage Guidance

On June 5, CMS released a new frequently asked questions document (FAQs) that offers clarifications to long-standing Medicaid and CHIP peer support services policies, including guidance on peer support supervision, coverage of youth peer supports, and CHIP coverage. While much of the FAQs point back to the 2007 SMD letter, there were several key clarifications that could inform state Medicaid and CHIP peer support policies.

First, CMS clarified that states have discretion in defining the types of individuals who qualify as a "competent mental health professional" to supervise peer support services. Experienced peers may supervise other peers as long as the state has clarified the definition of mental health professional.

Second, the FAQs confirmed that state Medicaid programs may cover youth peer support services, noting that several states have incorporated youth peer support services into their programs, including in schools.

Finally, CMS clarified that separate CHIP programs can cover peer support services, including these services either as part of child health assistance or a benefit similar to the benefit provided to either youth or pregnant individuals in Medicaid. However, states must submit a state plan amendment for the latter option.

