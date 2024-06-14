Holland & Knight Health Dose: June 11, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Hearings

Sen. Wyden Calls for Stricter Cybersecurity Measures

Sen. Warren Sends Letter to HHS, DOJ, FTC

Multi-Stakeholder Coalition Puts Pressure on Senate Finance Committee to Hold Hearing

FDA'S CDER Launches EDSTP

Medicare DSH Calculations to Receive SCOTUS Review

Drug Shortages: FDA Report and Potential Regulatory Route

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.