14 June 2024

"HIPAA Amendments To Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy," Washington State Hospital Association Webinar (Video)


On April 22, 2024, HHS released a final rule amending the HIPAA Privacy Rule to further protect the privacy of protected health information related to reproductive health care. These amendments represent the most significant changes to the Privacy Rule in more than a decade and may well put regulated entities at odds with governmental agencies in certain instances.

This webinar discussed the requirements of the amendments, implementation steps, and some of the daunting operational challenges that may lie ahead.

