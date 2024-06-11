ARTICLE
11 June 2024

Colorado's Artificial Intelligence Act Impact On Healthcare Decisions

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
On May 17, 2024, Colorado Governor signed into law, Senate Bill 24-205, the Colorado Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act (the "Act"). The law will take effect on February 1, 2026 and the Colorado...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Carolyn Metnick
Photo of Christina M. Nguyen
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 17, 2024, Colorado Governor signed into law, Senate Bill 24-205, the Colorado Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act (the "Act"). The law will take effect on February 1, 2026 and the Colorado Attorney General will have exclusive enforcement authority. As previewed in our prior blog post, the Act focuses on consumer protection issues when companies develop AI tools and imposes obligations on developers (i.e., creators) and deployers (i.e., users) of "high risk" AI systems. "High-Risk" AI systems ("HRAIS") are defined as any AI system that "makes, or is a substantial factor in making, a consequential decision." A substantial factor means one that (1) "assists in making a consequential decision"; (2) "is capable of altering the outcome of a consequential decision"; and (3) "is generated by an artificial intelligence system." A consequential decision is a decision that has a material legal or similarly significant effect on matters related to education, employment, financial lending services, an essential government service, healthcare services, housing, insurance, or legal services. This article specifically reviews the impact the Act has on healthcare services.

As referenced in the Act, 42 U.S. Code § 234 defines healthcare services as "any services provided by a health care professional, or by any individual working under the supervision of a health care professional, that relate to (A) the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of any human disease or impairment; or (B) the assessment or care of the health of human beings." Therefore, if a developer or deployer of HRAIS conducting business in Colorado uses the system to determine whether healthcare services should be provided or denied, the developer or deployer shall (i) publicly disclose to consumers the type of HRAIS being developed or being used; (ii) disclose to the Attorney General when HRAIS is being deployed or has caused algorithmic discrimination; (iii) develop a risk management policy and governance program; and (iv) complete an impact assessment for the HRAIS, among other requirements. Entities covered under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA") are exempt from the Act if they provide AI-generated recommendations that require a health care provider to take action to implement the recommendation. Given this exemption, health care entities that are not HIPAA regulated and those that are using blackbox AI (i.e., where the recommendation is pushed out with a healthcare provider to take action) would not be exempt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Carolyn Metnick
Carolyn Metnick
Photo of Christina M. Nguyen
Christina M. Nguyen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More