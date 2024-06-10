ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Nevada To Mandate Counting Of Manufacturer Discounts In Patient Cost-Sharing

Nevada's Division of Insurance (DOI) announced that it will require state-regulated health plans to apply manufacturer assistance to an enrollee's cost-sharing obligations under a plan...
Nevada's Division of Insurance (DOI) announced that it will require state-regulated health plans to apply manufacturer assistance to an enrollee's cost-sharing obligations under a plan, except when a generic alternative is available. This will end the use of so-called "copay accumulator adjustment policies" in state-regulated plans—a policy in which only enrollees' direct payment counts toward satisfying deductibles and maximum out-of-pocket spending. The new policy, which begins in the 2025 plan year, will allow enrollees who receive manufacturer assistance to meet their cost-sharing obligations earlier, limiting their overall out-of-pocket spending. According to a 2024 report from The AIDS Institute, more than half of Nevada's marketplace plans currently use copay accumulator adjustment policies.

