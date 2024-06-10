ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Ohio's Dual-Use Marijuana License Applications Available June 7

MS
McGlinchey Stafford

Contributor

McGlinchey Stafford logo
Explore
In accordance with Ohio's new adult-use marijuana legislation, applications for initial dual-use marijuana licenses will be made available by the Division of Cannabis Control (DCC)...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of David Waxman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In accordance with Ohio's new adult-use marijuana legislation, applications for initial dual-use marijuana licenses will be made available by the Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) on its website no later than this Friday, June 7 – a historic day in the state. The applications that will be made available this week allow medical marijuana operators to apply to the DCC for "dual-use" licenses, which permit future licensees to convert their facilities to handle both medical and adult-use marijuana.

The first licenses to be issued will not be available to the general public, but will be issued only to currently licensed medical marijuana cultivators, processors, laboratories, and dispensaries. The DCC has previously said that it hopes to issue the first dual-use licenses prior to the July 4th holiday.

Applications for adult-use-only licenses will not be made available to the general public until later this year. At that time, 50 dispensary and 40 Level III cultivator licenses are expected to be made available to eligible applicants. General applicants who are certified participants in the state's Social Equity and Jobs Program (SEJP) will be afforded greater consideration over non-certified applicants for those licenses. The Ohio Department of Development has been tasked with creating the SEJP. However, how the DCC will prioritize SEJP-certified applicants will not be known until the DCC issues related regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Waxman
David Waxman
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More