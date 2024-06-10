ARTICLE
10 June 2024

EMTALA In Practice: Real-Life Case Studies And Legal Insights For Healthcare Legal/Compliance Professionals (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
Please join Sheppard Mullin for this webinar on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act of 1986 (EMTALA). Amy Dilcher and Arushi Pandya will present case studies to guide a discussion...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Amy J. Dilcher
Photo of Arushi Pandya
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Please join Sheppard Mullin for this webinar on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act of 1986 (EMTALA). Amy Dilcher and Arushi Pandya will present case studies to guide a discussion of EMTALA's requirements, highlighting common issues and questions for hospitals under the law, and concluding with an examination of recent developments in enforcement activity and regulatory guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amy J. Dilcher
Amy J. Dilcher
Photo of Arushi Pandya
Arushi Pandya
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More