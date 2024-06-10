Medicaid In Montana: Expanding Coverage, Improving Access, And Supporting Health And Wellbeing

This is an excerpt from "2024 Medicaid in Montana", a report prepared by Montana Healthcare Foundation and Manatt. Download Insight to read the full report.

The Montana Healthcare Foundation recently released its fourth annual Medicaid in Montana report on the state's Medicaid program and its impact on the state budget, economy, and health. This year's report highlights the role of Montana Medicaid in providing access to essential preventive services – including screening and treatment for mental health conditions and substance use disorders – following a significant decline in use of preventive care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report found that access to Medicaid coverage results in fewer visits to the emergency room for preventable conditions. Over time, health care costs also shift from more intensive emergency and inpatient care to outpatient services and pharmacy, suggesting improved health outcomes.

Montana Medicaid provides health care coverage to nearly 300,000 Montanans including children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and adults with low incomes. Effective January 1, 2016, the HELP Act expanded Medicaid to cover adults with incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level ($19,391 for an individual in 2023).

